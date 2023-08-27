Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

