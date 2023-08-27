CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the July 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,076.0 days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance

CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $0.90 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.