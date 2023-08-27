CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the July 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,076.0 days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $0.90 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CDL Hospitality Trusts
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.