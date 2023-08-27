CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.53 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $34.53 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018637 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,146.73 or 1.00050171 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002478 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04314897 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,178,381.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.