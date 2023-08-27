Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Get Centene alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.48 on Friday. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 141.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.