CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.10.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,710,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,963,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,243,000 after purchasing an additional 318,365 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

