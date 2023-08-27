Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Centrus Energy Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $687.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 2.06.
Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centrus Energy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.