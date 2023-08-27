Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $687.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 2.06.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

