Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.28. Chevron has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $297.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.