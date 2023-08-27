Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $297.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

