Chicago Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,641 Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,641 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Salisbury Bancorp makes up about 0.3% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Salisbury Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Salisbury Bancorp stock remained flat at $27.88 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Articles

