China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in August

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of CAOVY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145. China Overseas Land & Investment has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

China Overseas Land & Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

