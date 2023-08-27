China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

China Resources Beer Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CRHKY stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.

China Resources Beer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

