China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 61.1% in August

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the July 31st total of 113,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 130.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.8 %

NASDAQ:SXTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,504. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

