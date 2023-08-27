CIBC Analysts Give VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) a C$6.00 Price Target

CIBC set a C$6.00 price target on VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FORA. National Bankshares downgraded shares of VerticalScope from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$5.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.34.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Trading Up 2.7 %

VerticalScope Company Profile

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$5.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.83. The company has a market cap of C$105.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$2.64 and a 1 year high of C$13.40.

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.