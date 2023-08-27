Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 1,410 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 469,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,288.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,116 shares of company stock worth $31,018,976. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.41. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

