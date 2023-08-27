Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,193 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,731,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,318,896. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

