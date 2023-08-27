Citigroup Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $182.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $181.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BIDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.63.

BIDU opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $4,384,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

