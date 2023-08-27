Citigroup Trims Coty (NYSE:COTY) Target Price to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.02.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after acquiring an additional 883,215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,687,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Coty by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

