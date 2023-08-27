Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CLAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Clarus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLAR

Clarus Price Performance

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Clarus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.