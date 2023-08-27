CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.
