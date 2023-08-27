CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CMOC Group Price Performance

CMOC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.