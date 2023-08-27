CNA Financial Corp Buys 25,000 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises about 8.0% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Ingredion worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ingredion by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.99. 402,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,895. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,797 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

