CNA Financial Corp Invests $7.84 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 4.7% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.25. 74,793,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,430,352. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

