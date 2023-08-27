Coastwise Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,633 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.19. 321,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,834. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

