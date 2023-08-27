Coastwise Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,004 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. 376,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,888. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

