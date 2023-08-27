Coastwise Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,004 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. 376,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,888. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.