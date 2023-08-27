Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after acquiring an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,279. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

