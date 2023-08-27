Coastwise Capital Group LLC Purchases 98 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Clorox by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 746,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average of $157.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

