Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

GE stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,875. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

