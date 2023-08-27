Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,577,000 after acquiring an additional 377,998 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,553,000. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 71,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,066,000 after acquiring an additional 221,527 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FTSM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.63. 580,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,571. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

