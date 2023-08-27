Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 2,671 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $116,826,000 after buying an additional 398,082 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $3,069,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,360,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,773. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

