CoinField Coin (CFC) Tops One Day Volume of $76.67

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $75.18 million and $76.67 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

