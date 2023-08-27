CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $7.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Northland Securities cut their price target on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 706,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,682.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,400 shares of company stock worth $171,310. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $2,552,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. CommScope has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

