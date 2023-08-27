Comparing Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) and Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Inter Parfums pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reckitt Benckiser Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Inter Parfums pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Inter Parfums has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and Reckitt Benckiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 12.13% 19.06% 11.89% Reckitt Benckiser Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Inter Parfums has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inter Parfums and Reckitt Benckiser Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 1 3 0 2.75 Reckitt Benckiser Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Inter Parfums currently has a consensus target price of $159.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus target price of $7,115.00, indicating a potential upside of 49,481.88%. Given Reckitt Benckiser Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reckitt Benckiser Group is more favorable than Inter Parfums.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Reckitt Benckiser Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Inter Parfums shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inter Parfums and Reckitt Benckiser Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $1.09 billion 3.97 $120.94 million $4.59 29.42 Reckitt Benckiser Group $17.88 billion 2.88 $2.88 billion N/A N/A

Reckitt Benckiser Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inter Parfums.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Reckitt Benckiser Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, and Ungaro brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands. The company also offers fragrances and devices; water softeners; home cleaning products; dish washes; toilet cleaners; disinfectants; sprays, baits, and plug-ins for pest control; stain removals; fabric washing; and other hygiene products under the Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Vanish, and Woolite brands. In addition, it provides vitamins, minerals, and supplements under the Biofreeze, Airborne, Mead Johnson, Move Free, Enfamil, Neuriva, and Nutramigen brands. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

