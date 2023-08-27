Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $1,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after buying an additional 70,029 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 37.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 483.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.88. 1,890,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.81. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.