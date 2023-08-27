Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Corbion Stock Performance

Shares of CSNVY remained flat at $23.90 on Friday. Corbion has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Corbion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients in the Netherlands, the United States, Latin America, Asia, rest of North America, and rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets It markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors.

Featured Articles

