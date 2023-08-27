Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $21.70.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 37.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 44.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after acquiring an additional 568,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 167.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 565,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 108.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 464,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

