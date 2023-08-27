Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,041 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $318,412.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,582.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $318,412.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $13.78 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

