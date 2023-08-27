Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,524 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $17,732,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 91.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after acquiring an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at about $11,958,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $17.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.16%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

