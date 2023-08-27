Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 22,614 Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Premier Financial stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.37 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $31,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFC

Premier Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

