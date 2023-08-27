Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $476,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $237.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $284.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.90.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

