Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $498,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1,222.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,815,620.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,743.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,815,620.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,743.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $79,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,861 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,310 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

