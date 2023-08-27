Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $452,000 Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 162.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BANR stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $75.72.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banner

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.