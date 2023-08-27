Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 19,195 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EQC opened at $19.08 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74.

Insider Activity at Equity Commonwealth

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

