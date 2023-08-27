Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $56.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. Terex Co. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.