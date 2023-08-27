Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,868 HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of HealthStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter worth $279,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter worth $285,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter worth $840,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Price Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.17 million, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSTM

HealthStream Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.