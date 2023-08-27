Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 48,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.58 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

