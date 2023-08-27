Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,022 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

