Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 88.4% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 19.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarWinds news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $435,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarWinds stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.51 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. Analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

