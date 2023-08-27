Cornerstone Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,505 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 17.2% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $65,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,590. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

