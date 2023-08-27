Cornerstone Management Inc. Sells 4,307 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cornerstone Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $714,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $10,181,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

SLV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,742,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,911,307. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

