Cornerstone Management Inc. Sells 818 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cornerstone Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND remained flat at $71.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,853,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,830. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $75.37.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.